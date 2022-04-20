Colombian Vice President tests Covid-19 positive

Bogota: Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez confirmed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and would be isolated in her home for 15 days.

"Yesterday I took the Covid-19 test, since I had planned to travel to the Governors Summit in (the city of) Manizales. I am informing Colombians that the result was positive," Xinhua news agency quoted Ramirez as saying in a tweet on Friday.

"Thank God I am in good health and I am complying with the corresponding isolation," she added.

The Office of the Vice President said in a statement that, in compliance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health, the process of establishing a trace has begun in order to discover possible cases among whom the Vice President has been in contact with.

"The Vice President reiterates her call for all Colombians to continue complying with bio-safety measures and to continue with a safe reactivation," the statement said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Colombia reported 990,270 cases of Covid-19, with 29,636 deaths.

—IANS



