Colombian government, FARC rebels resume dialogue

Havana: The Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the country`s largest insurgent group, have resumed their peace talks in the Cuban capital of Havana. During the talks on Wednesday, the 38th round held in Havana since November 2012, the two sides focused on justice for crimes committed by the FARC during its long-term armed conflict with the government, Xinhua news agency reported. So far, the two sides have agreed on three of the six points in the peace agenda, and on a landmine-clearing programme. A joint sub-committee of the two sides will continue deliberations on a permanent ceasefire. The government delegation is led by former Vice President Humberto de la Calle. IANS