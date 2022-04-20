Colombia's James Rodriguez self-critical after draw against Peru

Temuco (Chile): Colombian star James Rodriguez was self-critical on Sunday after the disappointing 0-0 draw against Peru, which leaves Colombia in uncertainty about its qualification to quarterfinals of Copa America. "If we want to win, we will have to work a lot. We played bad the first match and today we also did. We tried to give it all and this was the result. When there is no result, one has to be self-critical," said Rodriguez, who plays for Spain's Real Madrid. The four talented players of the Colombian squad, Falcao, Juan Cuadrado, Teo Gutierrez and James, could not put up any good play in a match short of ideas, reported Xinhua. IANS