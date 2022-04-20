College Student Found Half-Burnt Near Highway In UP

Shahjahanpur: In a shocking incident, a student of BA second year was found in a half-burnt condition under mysterious circumstances near the highway on Nagaria crossing here, police said.

The woman, in her early twenties, was found without any clothes late on Monday evening. She is a student of the Swami Shukdevanand College.

The local residents who saw her, informed the police. Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police, S.Anand, said that the woman has been admitted to a medical facility and is being referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment.

"She was able to give us the phone number of her father and we informed him. He said that when he went to pick up his daughter from the college around 3 p.m., she was not there. He waited for some time and then started searching for her," he said.

The SP said that the woman was unable to say what exactly happened with her. "We are waiting for her statement to start further investigations," he said.

The woman's father said that his daughter was going to college every fortnight in view of the Covid guidelines, and he would drop and pick her up.

"I do not know how and why this happened. She never said anything to us," he said. The police will be interrogating her classmates and friends on Tuesday to find out more about the incident. —IANS