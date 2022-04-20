College Bans Entry Of Girl Students Wearing 'Burqa'

Firozabad: A college in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district has banned entry of girl students wearing Islamic hijab or burqa. The decision came in the wake of a clash between two student groups.

Some students were allegedly denied entry to SRK College because they were wearing burqa. The management of SRK College has justified the ban saying anti-social elements freely enter the college premises and create trouble. The college administration has also set a dress code for students. While speaking to media, Principal of SRK College said, "It is an old order that students have to wear uniform and carry ID card. Burqa isn't included in uniform. Now, this order is being implemented."