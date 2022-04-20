Collector inaugurates Covid-19 care centre voluntarily built by villagers in Andhra's East Godavari

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): A Covid-19 Care Centre set up voluntarily by villagers of Gollala Mamidada was inaugurated by East Godavari district collector and the local MLA.

District collector D Muralidhar Reddy and local MLA Dr Satti Suryanarayana Reddy inaugurated the Covid Care centre on Thursday.



Addressing mediapersons, Reddy said, "The residents of Gollala Mamidada village in East Godavari district have set up this Covid Care Centre in their village without any funds from the government. They collected donations from villagers and set up 30 the oxygen bedded centre."

The district collector appreciated the efforts of the villagers for their initiative and praised the arrangements made at the centre on a permanent basis. MLA Suryanarayana Reddy also lauded the villagers for their social responsibility.

The dignitaries also appreciated the efforts of N Rahul Reddy, who donated an ambulance to the centre as well as other main donors for Covid Care centere, including M Srinivas Reddy, S Ram , S Lakshman and C Dorababu among others.

The villagers gave finishing touches to the facility on May 26.

DKV Brahmananda Reddy, a local told ANI, "Nowadays, many people in rural areas are dying of oxygen shortage. In order to reduce such deaths, we had taken this decision of constituting a 30 bedded Covid Care centre in our Gollala Mamidada village. All the beds have oxygen facility. Covid patients faced with oxygen shortage will be provided first aid, treatment and oxygen at free of cost."

"Our villagers have contributed lakhs of rupees for this humanitarian initiative. Thus, our village stands as an ideal for the country. We believe in the motto 'To serve humans is to serve the God'. That's why the centre is equipped with all facilities, best medical services are available here. Oxygen will be supplied to the needy and their lives will be saved", he said

Manda Raja Reddy, Covid Care Centre's Committee member said, "Coronavirus pandemic has devastated the country in the past one year. It had calmed down for a while, but the second wave that started in March has been catastrophic. We have lost many of our near and dear, friends and relatives. The governments are trying to fight the pandemic at their level best. But the governments cannot do everything. We must realise this."

"Our villagers had faced the Coronavirus bravely during the first wave. After that, cases came down. But that was temporary. Now the second wave of Corona has been devastating since March. But our villagers are not afraid. Instead, they decided to help the families. The youth and volunteers of the village collected donations have set up this centre to boost self-confidence among the affected families."

Meanwhile, as per the state health bulletin yesterday, Andhra Pradesh recorded 16,167 new Covid-19 cases and 104 deaths. (ANI)