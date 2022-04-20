Collaboration, not confusion, is best response to COVID-19 pandemic: India at UN

India has said its vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which has highlighted gaps in global cooperation and underlined the need for the international community to respond to the pandemic with collaboration and not confusion.

Addressing the UN General Assembly special session on COVID-19, Secretary (West) in India's Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup said on Monday the ongoing coronavirus crisis had "laid bare" the gaps that exist in global cooperation and governance structures of multilateral organisations.

"It is important that we make reformed multilateralism our guiding principle. It is imperative that we must join hands to show leadership, solidarity and collaboration to deal with the pandemic. We can respond best by collaboration, not confusion; preparation, not panic and coming together, not growing apart," he said.

"As a responsible member of the international community, I want to reiterate that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capabilities for the delivery of vaccines," Swarup said at the resumed special session.

World leaders, top UN leadership and vaccine developers addressed the high-level special session early this month on COVID-19 and discussed impact of the pandemic, as well as the multifaceted, coordinated response required to address the crisis.