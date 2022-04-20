Cold Weather Conditions Continue To Sweep UP

Lucknow: With snowfall at the higher terrain, cold wave conditions continued to prevail in Uttar Pradesh with moderate fog occurring at isolated places in the state.

The rail traffic also remained affected with the Railways already suspending over 20 pairs of passenger and express trains crossing through the state. UP state MET director JP Gupta said that districts like Sonbhadra and Mirzapur could receive light rainfall. He also said that sky could become partly cloudy at some points in the day but was expected to remain mostly clear.

Mr JP Gupta also said that the sky would remain mostly clear from Tuesday till approximately one week. On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was 24 degree and 6 degree celsius. The sky remained mostly clear which could become partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening. In Varanasi, the maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday were recorded as 23 degrees and 11 degree celsius, respectively. Possibilities of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is likely in the city, according to the IMD.

According to the weather department, night temperatures were below normal in Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Meerut divisions but were normal in the remaining divisions of the state.

The lowest minimum temperature over the state was 03.20 celsius recorded at Muzaffarnagar.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at isolated places over the state on Monday and Tuesday. Rain or thunder showers is likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh on Monday. UNI