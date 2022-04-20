Cold Wave Intensifies In UP; Muzaffarnagar Freezes At 0.4 Degrees

Lucknow: Cold wave conditions continued to sweep Uttar Pradesh with minimum temperatures dropping to as low as 4.4 degree Celsius in the state capital on Saturday. State MET Director JP Gupta said, "Moderate to dense fog is likely in the night in some places. The sky is expected to remain clear mostly till one week."

He also said that in districts like Muzaffarnagar and Bareilly, minimum temperatures fell drastically to 0.4 and 4.5 degree Celsius respectively on Saturday. Muzaffarnagar remained the coldest district in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, low visibility caused by fog claimed one life in an accident that happened at the Yamuna Expressway in Agra. The driver of a Bharat Nepal Maitri bus, died after the vehicle was hit by an oncoming truck.

The MET director ruled out the possibility of rains for one week. According to the weather department, night temperatures were below normal in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Faizabad, Lucknow, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Agra. The highest maximum temperature over the state was 25.8 degrees at Banda on Friday, the weather department said. Rail traffic also remained affected due to fog in several places with railways already suspending over 20 pairs of passenger and express trains crossing through the state. UNI