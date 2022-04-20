Cold Wave Intensifies In Prayagraj Following Heavy Rainfall

Prayagraj: Cold wave conditions have intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, following heavy rainfall in the area.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature of Prayagraj dipped to 19 degrees on Friday morning.

Cold weather conditions have affected the normal lives of the people. Rohit Sharma, a local, told ANI "Due to the heavy downpour, there has been a sharp drop in temperature, which has affected our lives. People may face problems as the streets are flooded."

Another local, Sonu Sonkar, stated that people have now started wearing their winter clothes following the drop in temperature. According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rain accompanied with isolated heavy rainfall was likely to take place in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next 24 hours, while very dense fog in isolated pockets was likely in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and North Rajasthan.