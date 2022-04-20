Cold wave in Himachal; Shimla at 2.8

Shimla: A cold wave continued to grip Himachal Pradesh on Thursday with Shimla recording a minimum of 2.8 degrees Celsius as major parts of the state remained below freezing point.

The weather office here forecast mild rain and snow across the state till Friday.

"The high hills in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba districts have been experiencing cold wave conditions," an official of the meteorological office here told IANS.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest in the state for the second consecutive day recording a minimum of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius while it was minus 0.8 degree Celsius in Manali, 1.4 degrees in Dalhousie, minus 1 in Kufri and 4.6 degrees Celsius in Dharamsala.

"The western disturbance is likely to remain active in the western Himalayan region till January 17, brining rain and snow," the weather office added.

-- IANS