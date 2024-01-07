    Menu
    Cold wave in Delhi: Winter vacation extended for students up to class 5

    Delhi Schools Extend Winter Break: Atishi's Decision Amidst Intense Cold Wave - Primary Class Students Granted Extra Vacation Days as India Meteorological Department Warns of Dense Fog, Light Rainfall, and Further Temperature Drop.

    New Delhi: Winter vacation in city schools has been extended till January 12 for primary class students in view of cold wave conditions, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

    Schools were earlier slated to resume on Monday after the winter break.

    "Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5," Atishi said on X.

    Delhi is in the grip of a cold wave and the India Meteorological Department has predicted dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for next few days.

    —PTI

