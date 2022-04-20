Cold Wave Grips UP

Lucknow: Amid frigid winds and biting cold weather in the state, the weather department has announced 'Cold Day,' for the fifth consecutive day in several districts including state capital Lucknow, Kanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi and Agra.

The number of people succumbing to cold and fog in various districts of the state has now reached 81. While a youth died in Kushinagar from cold, four members of a family were killed in a road mishap which occurred due to dense fog.

In view of the intense cold, schools till class 8th have been closed in Jaunpur whereas the educational institutions till 12th standard have been permitted to carry out academic work after 1000 hrs.

Several flights were cancelled due to the fog on Tuesday as well whereas numerous others were delayed.

On the other hand, many long-route trains are being cancelled almost everyday while the reservation counters have a long queue of people cancelling their reservation.

The weatherman has predicted light drizzling in some areas of the state in the next 48 hours. Some respite from cold and fog could be expected during this time.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature in Lucknow and Sultanpur, in the past 24 hours, was recorded at 4 degree Celsius while Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar, it was recorded at 5 degree Celsius, Varanasi recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees while Agra recorded 7 degrees C.

During this period, the maximum temperature was 13 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 16 degree Celsius, that of Agra and Kanpur was recorded at 13 degrees, Muzaffarnagar recorded a maximum temperature of 12 degree Celsius, that of Sultanpur was recorded at 14 degree Celsius while in Varanasi, it was recorded as 15 degree Celsius.

The doctors are specifically advising aged people to avoid morning walks. According to the doctors, the heart and patients suffering from respiratory illnesses should take special precautions. To avoid cold diarrhea, it has been advised to stay away from oily and junk food and maintain an intake of clean water.

On the other hand, fog has had a significant impact on the roadways' income. The roadways administration had to reduce the number of long distance buses due to several buses of UP Transport Corporation plying empty. Due to dense fog prevailing from late night till early morning, the vehicles could be seen crawling on the roads while mishaps increased on the national highways due to the fog. UNI