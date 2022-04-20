Cold Wave Conditions Prevail In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over parts of Uttar Pradesh with Etawah being the coldest place in the state at 2.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said here on Thursday.

The day temperatures rose appreciably in Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi; fell appreciably in the Moradabad division and there was a large change in the remaining divisions over the state.

"Cold to severe cold day conditions and dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places over east and west Uttar Pradesh," a MeT Department report said here. The highest maximum temperature over the state was 27.1 degrees Celsius recorded at the Jhansi observatory, it said.

The night temperatures rose appreciably in the Moradabad division and no large change was witnessed in the remaining divisions of the state. —PTI