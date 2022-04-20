Cognizant wins multi-year cloud deal from US-based retailer

New York: IT services major Cognizant has inked a pact with US-based retail chain Family Dollar Stores for providing cloud management platform to improve business responsiveness at latter's over 8,000 stores in the country. The IT services firm has signed a three-year agreement, with the US-based retailer for its Cloud360, a proprietary enterprise-class cloud management platform developed on Amazon Web Services for its portal applications. "This is helping the retailer improve operational performance and cost competitiveness," Cognizant said in a statement. This agreement expands Cognizant's relationship with Family Dollar, which began in 2006 and has seen Cognizant partner with the firm on strategic technology and business programs encompassing store operations, supply chain, merchandising and back office, it added. Cognizant is delivering services using a consumption based managed services model to enable Family Dollar to not only optimise infrastructure investments and achieve a variable cost mix by paying only for usage, but also improve time-to-market by quickly deploying technology solutions without large capital outlays, it said. PTI