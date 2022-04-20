Coconut Sized Tumor Removed From Iraqi Woman's Head

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old Iraqi woman has got a new lease of life from two years of pain, after doctors at a private hospital here successfully removed a coconut sized tumor from her head.

Doctors in Iraq had rated "very low" the post-surgery survival chances of Wizdan Khadim and referred her to Fortis Hospital here for brain surgery.

The pain that started with frequentheadaches, slowly spread to her ears and then to the right sideof her body, Fortis Hospital said. After bearing the painfor almost two years, Wizdan could not recollect names, her speechslurred and she suffered from mobility impairment.

Subsequently, she underwent an MRI scan, whichrevealed a tumor on the left side of her brain, the hospital said in a release here. "The tumour approximately measured 8x7x6 cm,"Director, Neurosurgery Fortis Hospital (Bannerghatta Road)Rajakumar Deshpande said.

He said "There were risks of loss of vision in the left eye, given the size of tumor. It took us more than 10hours to operate and remove it." "The doctors had warned us about the risk of her losing vision in the left eye, but I am happy that she can see now. Her right hand has gained mobility and legs are improving," said the patient's brother.