Coca-Cola India pledges over ₹100 crore for COVID-19 fight

New Delhi: Coca-Cola India on Tuesday committed an initial support of over ₹100 crore for helping the healthcare system and communities to combat the COVID-19 crisis and contain the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement, the company said: "The relief programmes initiated by Coca-Cola in India aims at benefitting and positively impacting over 10 lakh lives across the country."

The company said it will ensure immediate support to enhance the country's healthcare infrastructure, including testing facilities and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for health workers. It is also working very closely with its NGO and bottling partners to provide aid to the most impacted communities such as unemployed and migrant workers by distributing meals and beverages during the lockdown period.

Coca-Cola India has activated more than 50 locations across 10 states in partnership with its bottlers to support the hydration needs of the underserved communities through distribution of beverages, during the lockdown period.

"With support from The Coca-Cola Foundation, Atlanta, the company has forged substantial partnerships with United Way and Care India to augment initiatives towards COVID-19 healthcare and food security support," it said.

Further, it is working with its partner civil society organisations and NGOs such as Akshaya Patra Foundation, Vanarai, Chintan, Hasirudala, Manthan Sansthan, and American India Foundation among others for providing free meals to the distressed communities and relief to waste workers through provisioning of dry rations, PPEs, and emergency medical funds.

Through its employee fundraiser campaign in partnership with GiveIndia, the company is securing donations to support waste workers and rag pickers with food and hygiene essentials. The company will match the employee contribution with an equal amount, it added.

