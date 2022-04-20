Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

New Delhi: Coca-Cola India on Wednesday said it has partnered with Common Services Centers (CSCs) programme under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to list its products on the latter''s Grameen e-Store platform.

CSC and Coca-Cola''s partnership serves the dual purpose of providing last mile connectivity of essential and affordable hydration to citizens'' doorsteps, as well as promoting rural entrepreneurship and building livelihoods by mapping supply points to Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), the company said in a statement.

In the pilot phase, Coca-Cola''s portfolio of products will be listed on Grameen eStore, a hyper-local rural e-commerce platform, across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, it added.

CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi said the idea for Grameen e-Store exemplifies the Prime Minister''s call for being vocal for local.

"Through this initiative, VLEs are playing a critical role in connecting producers and companies with the rural consumers right at their doorsteps. The partnership with Coca Cola will allow the stores to diversify their offerings while providing customers access to new products. It will be a win-win proposition," he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia President T Krishnakumar said: "This initiative will help us with last mile connectivity to ensure people are hydrated and have their relevant choice of beverages. It underscores our long-term commitment towards creating a sustainable business in India through responsible actions and shared growth."

He further said the company has adopted a hyperlocal strategy focused on strengthening the regional connect, both in terms of choice and reach.

"On one hand, while we have been advancing beverage localisation and developing an ethnic beverage portfolio to suit various regions and palates, on the other, we are adapting to the ''new normal'' and using the merits of its agility, to enhance last mile delivery of relevant beverage choice for our consumers," Krishnakumar added.

—PTI