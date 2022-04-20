Cobra Trapped In Motorcycle Wheel Rescued By Wildlife Activists

Ghaziabad: A black five-feet-long cobra, entangled in the front wheel of a motorcycle here, was rescued by a Wildlife SOS team on Thursday.

The snake was currently under observation and would soon be released into its natural habitat, a Wildlife SOS official said.

The cobra had been seen in the past few days in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, causing panic among residents.

"This morning it was seen crawling up the front wheel of a motorbike. The housing society members promptly contacted the Wildlife SOS on their 24-hour rescue helpline number (9871963535)," a resident S.P. Jain said.

The members of the rescue team had to be extra careful to ensure the creature was extricated without injury, as it was entangled between the motorbike's mainframe and the wheel. In about 30 minutes, the snake was transferred to a transport container.

A member of the team said the entire area was searched on the demand of the residents, who feared there were more snakes around.