Coast Guard Vessel Rescues Man from the Arabian Sea near Mumbai

Indian Coast Guard Heroically Rescues Man Adrift in Arabian Sea

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A daring rescue operation by an Indian Coast Guard ship successfully saved a man who fell into the Arabian Sea from a private yacht off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night, as confirmed by an official.



The ICG official reported that the meticulous rescue effort extended over a period of three hours, during the late hours of February 3. "In a swift and decisive operation on the night of February 3, the Indian Coast Guard Ship C439 rescued an individual who had fallen into the sea from the private yacht McGregor 6 near Mumbai. The ICG ship promptly responded to the distress call, and the operation concluded after three hours," he stated. The rescued individual was reported to be in stable and good health.



Further details on the incident are currently pending and will be provided as soon as available.

