Coast Guard Recruitment Centre Soon In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, Rajendra Singh on Sunday announced the setting up of a new recruitment centre for the maritime force in Dehradun.

"The recruitment centre of Indian Coast Guard will benefit the youth of Uttarakhand who want to serve the country. Coast Guard will also impart training to State Disaster Response Force. We know that our state is very prone to disaster," Rawat told reporters here.

"The Coast Guard has also provided the assistance of Rs 25 crore for building and Rs 17 crore for land," he said.

After the meeting, Rawat tweeted, "I am happy to announce that the permission has been approved for opening the recruitment centre of Indian Coast Guard in Dehradun. This is a big opportunity for the youth of Uttarakhand, Himachal, and Haryana. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh."DG Coast Guard Singh today given papers related to the recruiting centre in Dehradun.

"We have given papers of recruiting centres to the Chief Minister. This centre is Dehradun is for four states - Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Recruitment will be carried out twice in a year. 1500 Navik and around 800 people were employed by Navy every year," he said.

On June 21, the central government sanctioned the setting up of centre. The official Twitter handle of Indian Coast Guard also tweeted, "Govt. of India on June 21, 2019 sanctioned setting up Coast Guard Recruitment Centre at Dehradun for Youths of Uttarakhand HimachalNorth Uttar Pradesh. India Coast Guard Director General Rajendra Singh call on Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today for land allocation." (ANI)