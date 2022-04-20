Coal mine accident kills 16 in China

Beijing: At least 16 people were killed in a coal mine due to excessive levels of carbon monoxide in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities said on Sunday.

According to the district government, the accident occurred early Sunday morning at the Songzao coal mine Qijiang district, which belongs to a local energy company.

The burning of belts in the mine exceeded the carbon monoxide safety limit, leaving 17 people trapped. 16 of these deaths have been confirmed. Others are undergoing treatment in the hospital, Xinhua reported.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

—UNI