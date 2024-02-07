Coaching institute vs Education system

The Central Government's Personnel Ministry introduces rules to restrict coaching institutes. UPSC cites immediate reasons, highlighting advertising problems. Examining the impact of coaching institutes' growth on education and the challenges in the government school system.

The Personnel Ministry of the Central Government has issued some rules on the suggestion of the Consumer Ministry to curb coaching institutes. There are orders for the selected candidates that they will not have any contact with any coaching institute after getting the appointment letter. That means no coaching institute will use his name. Immediate Reasons by UPSC There are exaggerated advertisements etc. made by the coaching institutes preparing for the Civil Services Examination. The Ministry's special objection is that the names of selected candidates are advertised by dozens of coaching institutes, due to which children from all over the country flock to these institutes. For example, in the year 2022, about nine hundred candidates were selected, while advertisements for three and a half thousand candidates were published by coaching institutes. Civil Services Examination is for administrative jobs in the country like IAS.IPS is the highest examination for recruitment of officers in Revenue, Railways, in which about nine hundred out of about twelve lakh students are selected every year. Obviously, for this the young generation and even more so their parents are ready to do anything. Coaching institutes are becoming an alternative to this. It is worth noting that in search of good education, there are not only coaching institutes for civil services examination, there are many times more coaching institutes ranging from IIT, Medical, IIM to becoming a bank officer, teacher and the central coaching institute started in the last two years.Thousands of coaching institutes are running across the country for entrance exams in universities and they are increasing rapidly every year. According to an estimate, the annual turnover of the coaching industry is approximately sixty thousand crore rupees. But why is this business increasing every year? Are only the coaching institutes responsible for this? Actually, our education system is responsible for this. When teachers are not present in the schools of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, even if they are present, according to the recent report of 'Pratham', they are not educated in mathematics.K is being taught by people who do not have a degree in Mathematics and English is being taught by those who even spell the name of the school wrong in English. There is neither toilet nor a proper roof in their building and NCERT books are not available on time, so what option is left for these children and their parents? Now the entire cream of Bihar has started coming to Delhi schools for school education. That is why in the states where the education system has become so dilapidated, especially the government schools, there are equally nook and cranny private schools.And coaching centers are increasing. According to an estimate, where fifty years ago, more than ninety percent of affordable education was available in government schools, now it has reduced to less than forty-five percent and this is in all the states. According to a new order, coaching institutes have been instructed that they cannot give admission to children below sixteen years of age. Don't the policy makers know that coaching institutes are not only running in metros and big buildings, they are running on every nook and corner of the street? How will the difference be made, home tushes And in the tuition of these big institutions? Thirty-forty years ago, the weakest child used to look for tuition, that too especially to prepare for class 10th-12th board exams. Then it started for engineering colleges etc., but due to falling standards, now the problem of tuition is in the first class. Has reached even before. Thirty years ago, educationist and scientist Professor Yashpal had considered tuition as very dangerous for education in the report 'Baste Ka Boj'. The governments have kept that report in some other bag. What government and Education officer is not familiar with this disease? Certainly, DMs and education officers at the state level can overcome this problem, but statistics show that more than 80 percent of DMs rarely inspect any school. Same is the condition of the education officers working under him. When there are less jobs, there are not enough good colleges and universities in proportion to the increasing population and where education is more about retrenchment than recruitment, where there is more emphasis on examination than knowledge, where improvement in education is not in the manifesto of any party.There is no question of R, what will happen if there is no flood of coaching institutes there? The main reason for the growth of coaching institutes is the quality of good teachers. For the prestige of their institute, coaching centers keep the best teachers by paying them handsome salaries and are constantly on the lookout for such teachers. 'Feedback' is taken daily from the children, otherwise neither caste, nor religion, nor region is visible outside and these teachers have become stars and superstars. At least talented teachers should get a good opportunity to teach.Aren't the universities of Oxford, Cambridge and America attracting students from all over the world on the basis of this order of priority? If we have to control the coaching institutes, then the same control will need to be imposed on the students who go to study abroad every year. After all, why do they also run away to foreign countries? For the last ten years, it is continuously being heard that more than fifty percent of the posts are lying vacant in institutions like IIT, IIM. If suitable candidates are not found to fill them then In such circumstances the government does not accept the idea of ​​de-reserving any post. What an irony that those who are fighting for each post on the basis of caste in government central universities and colleges send their children to those coaching institutes where there is no such reservation and 'roster'. Our new young generation is getting crushed between all these stones. Thirty-five thousand students have committed suicide in the three years from 2019 to 2021 in response to a question given in the Lok Sabha during the December Parliament session. how sad this is All ! Thirty-five suicides took place in Kota city alone last year and two students have committed suicide in the last week of January this year. If our education system from school education to university is improved, then neither will children rush to coaching institutes nor will they run away to study abroad after taking loans worth crores. —Vijay Garg Retired Principal Educational Columnist Malout