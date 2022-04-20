Co-Operative Sector Improved During Modi Govt: Amit Shah

Lucknow: Accusing the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) of neglecting the cooperative societies, BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Narendra Modi-led Central government was working with transparency towards the strengthening of this sector, which was necessary for improving the farmers' economic status.

Addressing the Sahkarita Bandhu conference at Ambedkar auditorium of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Mr Shah said due to the indifferent attitude of the UPA, the co-operative societies were in distress and had been ridden with corruption.

The UPA had allotted Rs 23,635 crore to the cooperative societies in its five-year regime, while the present Union government has till now, provided them with an amount of over Rs 73,000 crore. The BJP leader added that Congress President Rahul Gandhi jokes about Mr Modi's resolve of doubling the income of farmers till 2022, but the reality is that he was the first Prime Minister after Independence, who proposed the idea of doubling the income of farmers.

He said the Modi government was working towards fetching increased prices to the farmers through the co-operative societies. Every farmer has to be given a cow and a buffalo now and his livelihood and his children's education has to be arranged through the milk generated by the cattle, Mr Shah added.

Advising Uttar Pradesh to adopt Gujarat and Maharashtra's cooperative model, the national president of BJP Mr Shah said the cooperative movement had played a significant role in strengthening the poor people and the farmers and the primary objective of the co-operative societies had been to save the farmers from the oppression of the traders.

Sardar Patel had played a vital role in advancing the cooperative movement. The whole world is witnessing the progress of Gujarat, but the reality is that its base had been developed by this movement itself, Mr Shah said. Launching an attack at the previous governments that ruled UP, Mr Shah said the cooperative movement had suffered many losses in the past two decades in Uttar Pradesh and the then SP and BSP governments were responsible for the same. The administrative structure was in a bad state during the regime of these governments in UP, he added.

Furthering his attack, Mr Shah said that both SP and BSP could have the mentality of controlling the co-operative societies, but BJP is different from all this.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government was working with transparency in the co-operative sector, but many more things had to be done for its strengthening the same, he added.

The state will have to create a co-operative base, on the lines of Gujarat and Maharashtra development model. People associated with the co-operative societies should take a look at the Gujarat and Maharashtra model, Mr Shah said. On this occasion, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that earlier, the governments did not buy any products directly from the farmers, but now, the government was buying the farmers' products directly from them. The previous governments did not have development, good governance, benefit of farmers in their agenda because had this been the case, the ryots would not be suffering so much today. ''The standard of living of UP farmers has completely changed in the past one year and we are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,'' Mr Adityanath added. UNI