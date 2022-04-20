CMRS Starts Inspection Of First Phase Of Lucknow Metro

Lucknow: The much awaited final approval for commercial run of the first phase of Lucknow Metro is likely to be given very soon after the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has started its inspection of the Metro corridor. During the inspection, which started yesterday and will continue till July 31, the CMRS will check every component, detail of train, station, corridor and depot, before releasing his final approval on the project. Without his certification, the Metro cannot ferry passengers, although the civil work is complete. On the first day yesterday, the CMRS checked the North-South corridor control room, from where trains will be monitored, the Transport Nagar depot, coaches of trains that have already been physically tested, and a few aspects of the Transport Nagar Metro station. The three day-long inspection will cover all aspects of passengers' safety and comfort, Lucknow Metro officials here today said. The final verdict will come on Monday next, when the CMRS finishes checking all parts of Metro's priority section. He will inspect all parts in isolation and then give a report based on integrated functioning of these components. The biggest test is of trains while they are moving. The CMRS will board a train and experience speed, driving skills, safety features and others. Officials said if he feels further testing needs to be done, or wants more improvements, he may give another date for a second round of inspection. The Metro project, which began in 2014 during the SP regime, is looking forward to the commercial launch of its 8.5 km-long first phase priority section between Transportnagar and Charbagh by next month. While most of the civil work on this stretch is complete, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) needs CMRS' approval for the final go-ahead, after which, it would just need chief minister Aditya Nath Yogi's consent. UNI