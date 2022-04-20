CMD Unfurls National Flag At ONGC Dehradun

Dehradun: 71st Republic Day was celebrated at ONGC Dehradun with great enthusiasm and grand zeal at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium, Dehradun.

CMD, ONGC, Mr. ShashiShanker unfurled the National Tri-colour Flag and took the ceremonial salute as contingents of Territorial Army, ONGC Security, CISF, Fire Services, Graduate Trainees, Ironman Security, KV Boys, KV Girls, BS Negi MPPS led by the officers of Territorial Army Lieutenant ShilpiGargmukh, 1st lady ONGC TA Officer and Lieutenant SupriyaChaudhary, 2nd Lady ONGC TA Officer marched past the review stand with commitment and dedication at ONGC, Dehradun.

Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion were Director ( Offshore) Mr. Rajesh Kakkar, Director (Finance) Mr. Subhash Kumar, Director (Onshore) Mr. Sanjay Kumar Moitra, Director(T&FS) Mr. Navin Chandra Pandey, Director(HR) Dr. Alka Mittal, Director(Exploration) Mr. R.K. Srivastava and ED Security Dr. Baljit Singh IPS.

Director (Exploration), Mr. G.S. Chaturvedi and Director (Finance) Mr.Vivekanand of ONGC Videsh Patrons OOMS Dr. Neeta Kakkar, Mrs.NitiMoitra, Mrs. Chandra RekhaPandey, Mrs.MadhuSrivastava also graced the occasion. Mrs.SandhyaChaturvedi, Mrs.Seema Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Also present were all Head of Institutes Dehradun, Chief ER, ED- HCA and a large number of ONGCians and their families.

Addressing the ONGCians present for the Republic Day programme at Dehradun, CMD shared ONGC's achievement in the energy sector, particularly in upstream and oil and gas which have been vital to building a strong foundation for the country's development. Further exhorting he said " So, Let us all put our hearts and minds together in this effort to build an ONGC that future generations will be proud to be part of. Let us continue to believe in the promise of the future as envisioned by ES 2040 and preserve with passion to fulfil those goals, as individuals and as a team".

CMD presented the rolling trophies for best marching contingent to ONGC TA ( Uniformed Forces) and KV Girls ( Non Uniform), Graduate Trainees-2019 Vth batch received the trophy for best turned out contingent.

Annual awards were presented to the meritorious ONGCians in the following categories- Manager of the year, Professional of the year, Young Executive of the year, Woman of the Year, Innovation( individual).

A spectacular cultural programme prepared under the guidance of Chief Patron OOMS Mrs.SushmaSahay as part of the Republic Day celebrations with brilliant performances presented by children of ShishuVihar, Students of KV ONGC, Himjyoti School and songs rendered by Ladies of OOMS Dehradun and WDF after the award function was enjoyed and appreciated by all.

A bunch of tricolour gas filled balloons were released by the CMD and the Directors to mark the 71st Republic Day celebrations.

The program was ably conducted by GM(HR) Mr. R.R. Dwivedi, GM(HR) Mrs.PadmjaSawant and OL Officer Mr.Jaiprak-ashPandey.