CM Yogi Reviews Law And Order Preparedness For Upcoming Religious Festivities

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the preparations of officials regarding the maintenance of law and order during the upcoming religious festivities in the state. The Chief Minister said that the administration should ensure that festivals are organised with joy in the entire state, according to an official statement.

The review meeting was attended by police commissioners, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and police superintendents.

The Chief Minister said that the officers posted in the field should keep the door open for the general public and organise a public hearing at the district level by creating a mechanism for the same. He also instructed that officials should refrain from delaying action on behalf of the public and instead opt for expeditious resolution methods. The Chief Minister said that the peaceful and harmonious festival celebrations are a result of better teamwork, ongoing communication, and collective effort across all sectors. This sequence of teamwork and public cooperation should be continued.

CM Yogi mentioned that the upcoming dates of August 30 and 31 mark the auspicious occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan’. In view of this, from the midnight of August 29 until the midnight of August 31, the transport department and the city bus service should provide free bus facilities to women. Ensure that the driver or conductor is not drunk and that the buses are in good condition.

Furthermore, senior officers, ranging from local police stations to district, range, and zone levels, are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of women at all locations. Stringent actions must be taken against any individuals who pose a threat to the security of women.

The Chief Minister said the time of the festival is sensitive from the point of view of law and order. That's why we have to be constantly alert and careful. All necessary efforts should be made, keeping in mind the local needs, so that every festival is celebrated in peace and harmony. A small incident can take the form of a big dispute due to carelessness. In this case, extra vigilance is necessary.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that there is the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on September 6–7, and a Chehallum procession will also be taken out on September 7. He said that the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami should be celebrated with full enthusiasm in all the police stations, police lines, and jails of the state.

The Chief Minister said that on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, 1,256 processions will be organized across the state, and 3,005 parades for Chehallum will take place. It should be discussed with the organizers and religious leaders first. Only allow traditional processions and parades, and make sure they happen at different times. During this time, there should be no display of weapons.

He also mentioned that there should be uninterrupted electricity supply in all districts during festivals. The Chief Minister stated that the G-20 summit is important and will have many national leaders attending, so the Home Department should ensure tight security in the NCR region.

The Chief Minister said that strict action should be taken in the cases of cow slaughter and cow smuggling. Additionally, keep an eye out for the identified mafia who recently left prison. Destitute cattle should not be found on the roads. The District Magistrate should ensure that funds are made available to cow shelters on time.

He said that by running a campaign at Tehsil level, review the cases of ‘varasat’ (land inheritance). The Chief Minister said that illegal bus and taxi stands are the biggest hindrance to smooth transport. The district administration, police, and authorities should take strict action against such stand operators through mutual coordination.

Directing the Excise Department, he said that a campaign should be run against illegal and adulterated liquor. Deal strictly against those found in this act. The Chief Minister gave instructions for fogging and spraying anti-larvae in the municipal bodies and gram panchayats regarding the rain and flood situation. Along with this, he also directed to provide immediate financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh for the loss of lives due to flood. —ANI