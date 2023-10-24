CM Yogi Performs Special Worship Of Guru Gorakhnath On Vijayadashami

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday morning, performed special worship of Shrinath ji (Guru Gorakshanath, the incarnation of Lord Shiva) at the Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Vijayadashami in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, an official release said.

Gorakhpur is also his parliamentary constituency.

Dressed in the special attire of Gorakshpeethadhishwar, the CM first offered special prayers to Lord Shrinath, following the rituals and heralding the festival of victory of good over evil, and then performed special worship of all the deities established in the temple.

The Chief Minister prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state during the special worship. The sound of Nathpanth's traditional special musical instruments - Nagfani, Conch, Dhol, Ghant and Damru resonated through the entire temple complex filling the environment with devotion during the special prayers.

Earlier today, the UP CM extended greetings on the special occasion. "Where there is righteousness, there is victory! Wish all the people, devotees and devotees of the state a very happy Vijayadashami, the festival of victory of religion and justice! May this festival fill everyone's hearts with immense inspiration for the establishment of religion, truth, goodness and justice. Jai Shri Ram!" CM Yogi wrote in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi on Monday performed 'Kanya Poojan' at the Gorakhnath Temple.

The nation is swamped with the 'Vijaya Dashmi' celebrations which mark the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.

In Kerala, the ritual of 'Vidyarambham' was performed on this occasion.

The 'Vidyarambham' ceremony is usually conducted on the last day of Navaratri to introduce tiny tots to the world of learning and knowledge.

Vidyarambham or 'Ezthiniruthu' is one of many customs practiced across Kerala on Vijayadashmi day. Basically, Vidyarambham means the initiation of knowledge (Vidya means knowledge and 'aarambham' means initiate). The children are made to write at first in a plate of rice and then the person who initiates the child to write also scribbles letters on the child's tongue using a gold ring or coin. This symbolically represents the initiation of writing and speaking. —ANI