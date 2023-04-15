CM Yogi Pays Tribute To BR Ambedkar, Calls Him An 'Immortal Luminary'

Lucknow: Terming Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as an 'immortal luminary' for the oppressed, exploited and deprived not only in India but all over the world, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Ambedkar ushered in a new era by framing the world's largest Constitution for the world's largest democracy.

Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Yogi Adityanath said, "Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is the voice for every underprivileged. Upliftment of the downtrodden is no longer just a slogan, Babasaheb's dream is being realized on the ground today under the leadership of PM Modi."

In his address, the Chief Minister said that Baba Saheb obtained a degree in higher education from the most prestigious university in the world. Despite this, he had to face those social evils, which always kept weakening Indian society. But without caring about them, by becoming the voice of the underprivileged, he fought for their rights.

"Many only did politics in the name of Baba Saheb in this country, but only Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked to realise his dreams and vision," asserted Yogi.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the work of developing the places associated with him as pilgrimages. Be it Mhow, Delhi, Mumbai, the building in England where he got higher education or the land of Nagpur, the work was done to develop all these places as Panchatirth.

The Chief Minister said that the work of giving free ration to 80 crore poor people without any discrimination, providing houses to poor people, free electricity connection, benefits of Ujjwala Yojana, benefits of Ayushman Yojana to more than 50 crore poor people and crores of poor people are getting the benefit of PM Swamitva Yojana.

"The dream of Babasaheb is not only up to the slogans, but has landed on the ground in the form of reality," said Yogi. Referring to the Har Ghar Nal Yojana, the Chief Minister said that today one crore people have been linked to it in the state. "There was a time when 'the powerful' did not allow the poor to drink water. Water was not allowed to be taken even from the government hand pump. Today, with the inspiration of PM Narendra Modi, we are working to provide pure drinking water to every poor person at his home," said Yogi.

The Chief Minister said that today Baba Saheb's photograph installed in every government office makes us realize our constitutional duties. Today we have started talking not only about constitutional rights but also about our constitutional duties towards the country. Congratulating MLC Dr Lalji Prasad Nirmal, President of Ambedkar Mahasabha, the Chief Minister said that keeping in mind his proposals, the work of construction of Baba Saheb Memorial and Cultural Center is now in the final stage. Very soon Ambedkar Mahasabha will have its own grand monument, which will not be of stones but will be the centre of Baba Saheb's thoughts and his inspirations.

He said that Baba Saheb had inspired everyone to become educated, fight for their rights and follow high ideals.

