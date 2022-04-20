CM Yogi Painted In The Color Of Barsana's Rangotsav

Mathura: The Chief Minister of the state reached Yogi Adityanath in the Rangotsav program held in Barsana on the day before the world famous Lattmar Holi of Barsana and lit the lamp and launched the program before the Yogi reached Radha Rani's temple directly from the helipad where he worshiped Radha Rani Blessed after this, in the Rang Utsav program organized in the courtyard of Radha Bihari Inter College In the event organized by the Culture Department, the artists of Braj and Awadh enchanted all the public including the Chief Minister by presenting their programs, the artists of Mathura Govardhan gave a beautiful display of Lathmar and Holi of flowers and the forms of Radha Krishna. Go to the Chief Minister's stage and play Holi with Yogi Adityanath and all the dignitaries and saints and saints Shri. Artists from the same Awadh gathered in the land of Braj to perform the repercussions of both Ram and Krishna, seeing the audience cheering fiercely, recently Vandana Shree, who won the music drama Academy Award, told Radha Krishna's Rasleela on There will be a program of Holi Peacock of Radha Krishna etc., has been doing on various forums for many years and promoting the cultural arts of the bridge in the country and abroad. The essence of being addressed Brij brats stage that the Adityanath greeted by all Braj residents speaking Radhe Radhe and Happy Holidays The entire Pandal itself reverberated with cheers of Radhe-Radhe. Along with this, Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the plight of cows in Uttar Pradesh and said that now neither cows will be allowed to bite nor will they be allowed to eat poles on the roads, soon better arrangements will be made for cows. Departed to inaugurate.