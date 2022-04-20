CM Yogi Orders Field Inspection For Better Health Care Facilities

Lucknow: Stressing for improving health care facilities at the ground level, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to carry out field inspection and visit PHCs and CHCs to ensure that villagers are getting free medicines and other health facilities.

While addressing CMOs, Directors, Deputy Directors of Health Directorates here on Thursday, he said that his government was committed to provide free health care facilities to the villagers. 'We have made some announcements in this regard and it is the responsibility of the CMOs and other senior officers to ensure that people get those benefits', he said.

He asked the CMOs to go to field regularly, Deputy Directors and Joint Directors to carry out inspection in the districts. The CHCs and PHCs should be inspected on regular basis to curtail government doctors practicing in private nursing homes. This is against the law that doctors are getting salary from government but are giving their services in the private hospitals. The officers should also check whether patients are getting medicines or not.

Chief Minister even suggested that in far flung hospitals nodal officer should be appointed. He could even be a doctor who should redress the problems of the hospital.

"The CMOs can be innovative in their own way. The aim of this government is to improve health services and health officials should work in this regard. We need to work as a team. Around 25 years back the district hospitals used to provide excellent services but deterioration set in. We have tried to bring the situation back to rails. Earlier, the medicines were not available in the hospital but we have brought about a change in last two years. In coming days we will ensure that every patient gets free medicine," he said. CM Yogi also warned of the spread of encephalitis in neighbouring state Bihar. "This dreaded disease has killed 35 children so far. We need to be cautious. Preventive measures should be taken so that encephalitis does not affect our children," he said.

CMO Gorakhpur presented a report on infectious diseases while Varanasi CMO presented report on Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited also presented its report.' UNI