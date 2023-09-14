CM Yogi Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. CM Yogi performed a sacred consecration ritual for Mahakal with cow's milk, ghee, curd, honey, sugar, and fruit juice.

He reached Mahakal Lok by helicopter from Indore airport and posted on social media - "Jai Mahakal". He said that he worshipped Baba Mahakal and wished for the good health and prosperity of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The ceremony included the worship of Mahakal with Panchamrit, Rudraksh garlands, Bilva leaves, ‘Makhana garlands,’ saffron, sandalwood, and fragrant perfumes.

During the worship of Mahakaleshwar, Umesh Nath Maharaj of Valmiki Dham, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, and MLA Paras Jain were also present with him. Priests Rupam Guru and Navneet Guru conducted the puja.

Following this ceremony, CM Yogi proceeded to the Bhartrihari Cave. As per tradition, he was welcomed with garlands of Rudraksha and pearls amidst chanting of mantras. Additionally, he was presented with a brass trident. Inside the cave, he visited the sacred meditation sites of Guru Gorakhnath, King Bhartrihari, and Gopichand Maharaj. After this, CM Yogi reached Indore, where he inaugurated the 40-foot-high flag pole in Shrinath temple. —ANI