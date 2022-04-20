CM Yogi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 28 offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and took blessings of lord Shiva. Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most famous temple in Varanasi, also known as the Golden temple dedicated to the Lord Shiva. The Chief Minister also visited the construction site of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, to inspect the work in progress. CM Yogi also offered prayers at Kalbhairav Temple. —ANI