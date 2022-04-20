CM Yogi Meets Kin Of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan Who Died In Chopper Crash

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met family members of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who died in a chopper crash along with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 11 others and expressed condolences.

Chauhan, who was one of the two pilots of the IAF military chopper in which General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were on board, died after it fell into a gorge near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district on Wednesday.

The CM said that the state government will provide a job to his family member, Rs 50 lakh to the kin and will name an institution after him. Adityanath said, "The mortal remains of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan will come to Agra for final rites. He will be given a state funeral in Agra."

—ANI