CM Yogi Lays Foundation Stone Of SDMA New Building

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of the new building of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "UP is the state with the largest population in the country. Due to being a state with a large geographical area, there are also numerous challenges. Previously, around 40 districts in the state were considered affected by floods, but today we have managed to confine this danger to only 4-5 districts."

If a disaster strikes today, people have confidence that the government will provide relief, he added. The Chief Minister said there are currently 'Aapda mitras' in 25 of the state's districts. He instructed the revenue department to place them in each of the state's 75 districts and pay a proper honorarium to those who perform well by connecting them to the system.

During the foundation-laying ceremony of a grand five-story building being constructed at a cost of Rs 66.40 crore on one and a half acres, the Chief Minister emphasized advancing disaster management and public awareness in the state through technology.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh has nine different climatic zones, where the threat of disasters is always present, the CM said, "Due to rivers coming from the Himalayas, there is a constant risk of flooding from July to October. Lightning strikes are common in Vindhya and Bundelkhand, and Western Uttar Pradesh is located in an area that is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes. The Terai region, adjacent to Nepal, is known for human-wildlife conflicts."

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh has made progress in various areas, including disaster management.

"We have achieved success in minimizing the loss of lives and financial losses caused by disasters to a minimum level. Previously, 40 districts of Uttar Pradesh were considered sensitive to floods, but due to best efforts, there are now only 4 to 5 districts where people face hardships for a week due to floods", he said.

He added, "During flood situations, the NDRF, SDRF, PAC flood units, Aapda mitras, local police administration, and representatives work together to take steps to minimize financial losses."

The CM continued by saying that in order to provide relief, many categories have been brought under the purview of disaster management for the first time. Human-wildlife conflict falls under one of these categories. Additionally, work is underway to install an early warning system for lightning alerts in all districts of the state. Several steps are being taken like installing a rain gauge system in every village council.

"In 2017, the state government formed three battalions of the SDRF. Today, it has its own headquarters and equipment. The double-engine government is continuously working to minimize the impact of every disaster in the state," Yogi pointed out.

He also noted that to further advance this work, the state government laid the foundation stone for constructing a building for SDMA on Thursday. "This building will serve as a milestone in the direction of disaster management in Uttar Pradesh, said the CM.

The Chief Minister released two books, three short films, and a radio jingle for public awareness. He further launched the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Plan 2023 and the Flood Action Plan 2023 books. He also inaugurated three short films and a radio jingle for public awareness on earthquakes, snake bites, and lightning strikes.

The Chief Minister honored Vinay Kumar, Jitendra Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Pushpendra, and Manish Kumar from the NDRF, who risk their lives to protect the public, by presenting them with certificates of appreciation. Additionally, he honored Chandeswar, Ramesh Chandra Mishra, Rajdeep Singh Chauhan, Ajay Singh, and Kishan Kumar from the SDRF by presenting them with certificates of appreciation.

The headquarters of the State Disaster Management Authority will cover an area of 150,000 square feet. It will be structured at three levels, incorporating an emergency operation center, a training center, and an administrative wing. The building will have five floors and a basement. The parking area has space for a total of 250 vehicles, with 100 spots for four-wheelers and 150 spots for two-wheelers. The design of the building will reflect the five elements. The building will be constructed in a manner that maximizes energy conservation. Its proximity to the Police Headquarters will facilitate strong coordination between the two departments. —ANI