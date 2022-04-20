CM Yogi Launches Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, to promote the birth of girl child and empower them by providing them financial help.Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr Adityanath said through the scheme has been linked with the education and health of girls, so that their future gets better. The Chief Minister further said that according to the Indian tradition, a woman symbolises power.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted women empowerment in the country through the 'Beti Bacaho, Beti Padhao' campaign. The Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana will strengthen the PM's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign. ''Under the scheme, the government would give Rs 15,000 to girls in six phases from the time of their birth till they get admission in Intermediate. The government has set a budget of Rs 1,200 crore in the current financial year for the scheme,'' he added.

He asserted that social, religious and other organisations should contribute by joining this scheme, so that empowerment of women could be further strengthened.

The Chief Minister further asserted that the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana has been launched, in order to establish equal sex ratio in the state and prevent female foeticide, strengthen the health and education of the girl child, provide financial assistance to the girl's family and develop positive thinking towards the girl child among the citizens.

"For women empowerment, the Prime Minister and the state government have launched several schemes. The Anti-Romeo squad and women helpline are already there in UP. The government has made several efforts to provide better security environment in state in the last 2.5 years," he maintained.

The Chief Minister opined that under the scheme, there was provision to provide Rs 2,000 on the birth of a girl child, Rs 1,000 on the completion of one year of vaccination, Rs 2,000 at the time to admission to Class 1, Rs 2,000 at the time of admission to Class 6, Rs 3,000 during admission to Class 9 and Rs 5,000 on clearing Class 10th and 12th and getting admission to degree or two-year or more of diploma courses.

He added that families whose per annum income was up to Rs three lakh and have maximum two kids, would be benefited from the scheme. Maximum two girls from any family would be eligible for the benefits.

Earlier, Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Zubin Irani congratulated Mr Adityanath for launching the scheme on Dhanteras festival.

She said that Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana was a new initiative of the Chief Minister, towards women empowerment.

"Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana, one-stop centre in UP, public relations campaign, Nari Shakti Shivir, Nari Sashaktikaran Sankalp Abhiyan, Swawlamban Sammelan Programme, Balika Suraksha Jagrukta Abhiyan, Beti Bachoa-Beti Padhao Yojana and Bal Sanrakshan Yojana are being conducted in an efficient manner," she added.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Mr Adityanath also launched the web portal linked to the scheme. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, Swati Singh, Chief Secretary R K Tiwari and UNICEF representative of India Yasmin Ali Haque were present on the occasion.

All anganwadi centres of Basic Shiksha Parishad in the state would be converted to pre-primary schools, the Chief Minister announced, don the occasion. UNI