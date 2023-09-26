CM Yogi Instructs To Appoint Additional Woman SHO In Every District

Lucknow: Ahead of Shardiya Navratri, in a step towards women empowerment, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all police senior officials that a woman police officer should also be given charge of an additional police station.

Chief Minister Yogi emphasized the need to assign a dedicated team of skilled and diligent police personnel to support these women SHOs. All police superintendents and commissioners are expected to take prompt action to ensure compliance with this order.

The Chief Minister gave these instructions on Monday during one of his unprecedented initiatives, where, for the first time in the state, the Chief Minister simultaneously communicated with all the SHOs, circle officers, police captains, police commissioners, IG Range and ADG Zone.

While communicating from the newly inaugurated CM Dashboard office located at Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan building, the Chief Minister directed the police to take strict action against crime and criminals with a policy of zero tolerance. He said that “No matter how big the criminal is; strictest action should be taken against him as per the rules.”

The Chief Minister said “Public interest is the topmost priority of the government. Negligence with this cannot be accepted. The increase in criminal incidents and the delay in their charge sheet and disposal show the negligence of the concerned police station, circle, and police superintendent. Every police station, circle, district, range, and zone is being directly monitored at the government level. If any negligence/irregularity is confirmed, then not only will he be removed from the post, but he will also be given compulsory retirement.” “No incident should be considered insignificant, as there is something to be learned from every situation. The seriousness of each incident should be understood, and senior officers should personally visit the scene,” he added. Addressing the SHOs, the Chief Minister said that they should give respect to every complainant. Listen to his/her pain and provide appropriate solutions.

Appreciating the work of the women beat officers, the Chief Minister encouraged the SHOs to communicate with the women beat officers and ‘gram chowkidars’ once a week. While giving instructions to take action against bike stunt performers and vehicles bearing religious symbols, the Chief Minister directed continuous patrolling in sensitive areas. He also gave instructions for the deployment of qualified policemen in GRP and border police stations. The next phase of the 'Mission Shakti' campaign, widely applauded across the country for its focus on women's safety, respect, and self-reliance, is set to kick off on the first day of the upcoming Shardiya Navratri. The Chief Minister said “This phase will be useful from the point of view of awareness of women's safety and rights. As part of this initiative, every week, two women police personnel, along with Asha sisters, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, BC Sakhis, Rozgar Sevaks, and others, will engage with women in a selected Gram Panchayat to educate them about their rights and inform them about government efforts to ensure their safety,” Yogi Adityanath said. —ANI