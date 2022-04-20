CM Yogi Inspects COVID-19 Control Room In Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday made a surprise visit to the control room set up at the state health department headquarters here in the city to assess the preparations done to contain the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Yogi Adityanath, who is leading the team to work on the prevention and awareness regarding COVID-19 in the state, visited the control room and reviewed the preparations with state health minister Jai Pratap Singh and other high ranking officials.

The Chief Minister ordered to set up a new control room with more facilities. Speaking to media, he said that the virus in Uttar Pradesh is in the second stage and advised people to not panic. "We should adhere to the process of prevention and spread awareness regarding Coronavirus, which is the only way to counter it," he said.

He said that UP government is fully prepared and there are adequate numbers of masks, gloves and gowns in the hospitals where around 1,268 beds have been reserved for isolation. "We have started putting up posters, hoardings and distributing pamphlets to spread awareness about the steps that need to be taken to prevent coronavirus," he added.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in UP has reached 13 with seven cases in Agra, two each in Lucknow and Noida and one in Ghaziabad.

However, 18 suspected people are admitted at different hospitals in the state capital waiting for reports of the tests. Four positive patients from Agra who were admitted to a Delhi hospital have also been cured.

Meanwhile, UP government has ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes, disco, gyms, coaching centres and swimming pools till March 31 in 11 districts of the state while all the educational institutions have been shut down till March 22. UNI