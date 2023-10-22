CM Yogi Inaugurates Mission Mahila Sarathi, Flags Off 51 BS VI Buses

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated Mission Mahila Sarathi and congratulated the UP Transport Department for achieving the milestone.

Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Mission Mahila Sarathi and flagged off 51 BS VI buses.

While inaugurating Mission Mahila Sarathi, CM Yogi said, "The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department is considered to be the backbone of transportation in the state. Be it a village or city, people used to travel by buses of the Transport Department. Congratulations to the transport department for achieving this milestone."

"Today is Maha Ashtami of the Shardiya Navratri festival. We worship the eighth form of Maa Durga - Maa Mahagauri, on this day. There could not be a better day than this to inaugurate Mission Mahila Sarathi," CM Yogi added.

The Chief Minister also informed that work has been started to construct bus stations on the lines of the airport and the state will soon introduce electric buses.

"Now bus stations will be made on the lines of the airport. Construction work for the same has already been started. Moreover, we are also going towards electric buses," he said.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers at the Devkali temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Yogi visited the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya and reviewed the progress of ongoing construction work and said that Ram temple is on track to meet its scheduled inauguration deadline in January next year. "We are trying to finish most of the projects before Deepotsav. A moment full of pride will come for the state and country when, in January 2024, the Prime Minister will establish Lord Ram in a grand temple," said the UP CM.

Expressing his delight over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said, "A new and grand Ayodhya will be seen by the country and the whole world. We have started preparations for it. Its first rehearsal will be seen on Deepotsav. All the departments have started their work on a war footing."

The construction work at the Ram temple is underway to meet the deadline for its scheduled inauguration in January next year.

CM Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Saturday, where he received a warm welcome at Ramkatha Park. —ANI