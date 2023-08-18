CM Yogi Attends Inauguration Of Youth-20 Summit, Emphasizes On Role Of Youth In Shaping Society

Varanasi: Emphasizing the role of youth in shaping society, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that whether it was Ram or Krishna, Shankaracharya, or Vivekananda, they all made significant contributions to the nation's development.

Yogi Adityanath added that it is painful when anyone questions the talent and skills of youth, as they have always provided solutions and directions to society since the ancient era.

Attending the inaugural program of the Youth-20 Summit organized under G-20 at Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Sigra, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he is grateful to the Prime Minister and MP of Varanasi, Narendra Modi, who gave UP the opportunity to organize several summits related to the G-20 summit. The main summit of Y-20 is being organized in Varanasi.”

He expressed hope that the Y-20 summit would send a message of new inspiration to youth all over the world.

The Chief Minister mentioned that Adi Shankar, who established four peeths in different corners of India and contributed to the cultural integration of the nation, had a mere 32 years of life. “Swami Vivekananda aimed to enhance India's reputation and lived for only 39 years. Swami Pranavananda's lifespan was limited to 42 years. Even Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who have played important roles in the freedom of India, were youth,' CM said.

Rani Laxmibai hailed from Kashi and valiantly fought for Jhansi's independence at the age of 23. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, renowned for his declaration, "You give me blood, I will give you freedom," was also youth. Brave revolutionaries like Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, and Thakur Roshan Singh sacrificed their lives for India's liberation, he added.

The Chief Minister went on to say, “Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was sentenced to life imprisonment twice at the age of 28, he was also young. Similarly, the Mahabharata recounts the valiant feat of 16-year-old Abhimanyu, who skillfully navigated the Chakravyuh. Another example of youth's remarkable contributions is Louis Braille, who devised a script for the blind when he was just 15 years old. Einstein formulated the theory of relativity at the age of 16. Similarly, Newton introduced the theory of gravity at the age of 23." Praising the cultural diversity and unity of India, the Chief Minister said that India is the centre of attraction across the world. “The ‘Triveni’ of demography, democracy, and diversity makes us unique. Our country is presiding over the G-20 event in the first year of Amrit Kaal. Every Indian is not only eager for these events but also feels proud to represent an emerging nation on the global stage”, said Chief Minister.

The CM stated that Varanasi is the holy abode of Kashi Vishwanath and is known for its spiritual philosophy, education, literature, and art, and that "Varanasi also enjoys the privilege of being the major metropolitan city of Uttar Pradesh. It not only encapsulates the cultural and spiritual legacy of the state, but also functions as a prominent hub for arts, music, and education. Additionally, it is still a holy centre of attraction for Buddhist followers because Lord Buddha gave his first sermon in Sarnath.”

The Chief Minister said that the theme of the G-20 summit is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’ This theme reflects India's ancient tradition, which conveyed the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ that is, ‘The world is one family’. We are proud that India has always represented liberal sentiments, and the G-20 summit is an example of this.

CM Yogi said that youth are the future policymakers, so their participation is crucial. The inclusion of the Y-20 event within the G-20 Summit amplifies its significance. This conference represents the culmination of an ideological journey begun by the collective efforts of youth from all over the world.

Yogi Adityanath said that in the last nine years, the Narendra Modi government has launched several youth-oriented schemes like Stand Up India and Start-Up India for promoting innovation and research in the country. “India is presiding over the G-20 groups on the global stage, but India has always paved the way for the welfare of humanity since ancient times. Under the G-20, the representatives of the Y-20 have decided on five themes connecting the world with the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and paving the way for the welfare of humanity," CM added. —ANI