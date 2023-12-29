CM Yogi Adityanath scheduled to visit Ayodhya today to review preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ayodhya's Grand Preparations Unfold: Yogi Adityanath's Review, Modi's Projects Inauguration, and the Spectacular Countdown to Lord Ram Lalla's Idol Installation - A Comprehensive Insight into the Majestic Ceremonies and Political Endeavors Encompassing Ayodhya's Historic Moment!

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Ayodhya today after his visit was postponed yesterday due to bad weather. CM Yogi Adityanath will reach Ayodhya at 2 pm.

He will review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya on December 30.

PM Modi is set to embark on a visit to Ayodhya tomorrow, during which he will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 15 thousand crore to Ayodhya.

CM Yogi will offer prayers in Hanumangarhi temple and visit the site of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The CM will also take stock of security arrangements at the venue and road show area.

CM Yogi Adityanath's Thursday visit to Ayodhya was postponed due to bad weather conditions and fog in Lucknow. CM Yogi's helicopter could not take off owing to poor visibility conditions.

Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to reach Ayodhya on Thursday to take stock of the arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the temple town on Saturday.

Meanwhile, voting to decide the idol of Lord Ram Lalla, which will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple next month, is to be held on Friday, sources said.

As per sources, the voting will take place at the meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"All three designs, made by separate sculptors, would be put on the table. The one idol that will get the most votes will be installed at the consecration of the shrine on January 22," sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, trust secretary Champat Rai said that a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram reflecting a five-year-old--Ram Lalla--would be selected among three designs.

"The one that has the best divineness and has a childlike look about it will be selected," he said.



As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16.

On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).



The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

On January 21, the Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to run a campaign for Ram Mandir celebrations starting January 1, in which BJP workers will go door to door in all the villages across the country and encourage ten crore families to participate in Diya Lightning programs for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address attendees at the grand consecration event from the front of the 'Singh Dwar'. According to sources, lakhs of devotees are likely to pour into the temple town for the grand occasion.

