CM Yogi Adityanath has no time, so UP IAS week gets cancelled

Lucknow: With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath refusing to give time for the annual 'IAS week', the elite cadre has decided not to hold the event this year.

This is the second time that the IAS officers have been compelled to cancel their annual meet.

The tradition was discontinued during the Bahujan Samaj Party government between 2007 and 2012, but was revived during the Samajwadi Party regime. The Yogi Adityanath government 'allowed' it to be held in 2017 and 2018, but in 2019 it was postponed because the Chief Minister did not give time.

The main attraction of the IAS week is the inaugural address by the Chief Minister in which he addresses over 600 IAS officers of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. The Chief Minister, in his speech, also lays the roadmap of development before the officers.

Lunches and dinners are hosted by the Chief Minister and the Governor and various cultural events take place during the week where families of the IAS officers participate.

The event normally takes place in December, but it was said to be postponed in 2019 due to the Ayodhya verdict and other important events, including the anti-CAA protests.

In 2018 too, the 'IAS week' was held in February due to the Maha Kumbh.

The cancellation of the event, meanwhile, has caused considerable resentment among the cadre.

"We look forward to the IAS week because it gives us a chance to meet our seniors and juniors and discuss our problems. It is a decades old tradition that is being killed. The Chief Minister should be persuaded to give time by our seniors," said a 2005 batch officer.

Another senior IAS officer said that the cadre was looking forward to the IAS week this year, especially to discuss the introduction of the police commissioner system, which has reduced the IAS officers to 'mere spectators' in the districts.

Meanwhile, the executive committee of the Uttar Pradesh IAS Association has formally elected its new office-bearers.

Deepak Trivedi, the chairman of Revenue Board has been formally elected the president of the association. Ranjan Kumar, secretary, PWD, has been elected the secretary.

The association has also released its third table top calendar, which is a compilation of the best pictorial works.

—IANS