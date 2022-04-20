CM Yogi's help for girl needing heart surgery

Lucknow: In a heart-warming gesture, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, sanctioned a sum of Rs 9.90 lakh for the heart surgery of a B.Ed student.

The student, Madhulika Mishra, is the daughter of a farmer and requires heart surgery for valve replacement. Her case was highlighted by various social media users, and the chief minister took instant note of it.

In a letter sent to her father Rakesh Chandra Mishra, the chief minister said that as per the estimates given by the Medanta Hospital, Rs 9.90 lakh was being approved from the chief minister's discretionary fund for the operation.

According to the official spokesperson, the girl is a resident of Machligaon in Campierganj in Gorakhpur district. The chief minister has also wished Madhulika a speedy recovery.