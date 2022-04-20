CM TS Rawat Says Growth Centres Would Be Helpful To Check Migration

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat, has given instructions for drafting a policy for "Growth Centres" in a meeting held at Secretariat in Dehradun on Monday. Mr. Rawat said that government is celebrating year 2018 as "Employment Year" in the state. He said generating employment opportunities tops the priority list of the state government.

Mr. Rawat asserted that "Growth Centres" would be helpful in checking migration of educated and unemployed youths from hill areas, and would play a crucial role as far as improvement of basic infrastructure in the hilly and remote areas of the state is concerned. CM said that per capita income of villagers living in the hilly region would witness an improvement.

Chief Minister has said that for the economic upliftment of the rural areas, "Growth Centres" would be set up in all 670 civic bodies across the state. He added that these "Growth Centres" would be centre of multi-purpose economic activities. "A provision has been made to earmark funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore for MSME department in current financial year. Apart from MSME department, other government departments should work towards developing "Grown Centres" in the state", he said.

Mr. Rawat instructed the Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy, Animal Husbandry, Ayush, MSME departments etc. officials to start "Growth Centre" activity in their respective departments. He instructed department officials to draft a proposal without waiting for the policy. He said that setting up these proposed "Growth Centres" should be "outcome based" and department should constitute indicators to check profit of "Growth Centres". Principal Secretary Manisha Panwar informed that government has decided to work on processing and service sector at first stage in the first meeting for developing "Growth Centres" in the state. She said that a lead activity would be selected and production and marketing of the product would be done.

Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Amit Negi, R Meenakshi Sundaram etc. were present.