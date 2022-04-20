CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Inaugurates Chauraas Bridge At Srinagar

Srinagar: The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the 90 meters long double lane Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Bridge linking Srinagar with Chauraas on the other side of the river during his Srinagar visit today. The bridge has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 3637.43 crores. The Chief Minister Mr Trivendra Singh Rawat extended his greetings to the people on Hindu New year and Chaitra Navratri. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for second phase of two kilometer road leading to Chauraas at an estimated cost of Rs 9.41 crores. The bridge and the road would provide unhindered movement to the students as well as local residents across the river. Later, he inaugurated the dashboard for e-digital registration at the Base hospital here. He said that from today the e-digital system is being introduced in 30 hospitals for OPD registration in the state. He said that this was an important step towards providing health services through E-health centers. He unveiled the E-studio and Tele medicine services at Chandra Singh Garhwali 'Rajkiya Ayurvedic Shodh Sansthaan'.

He said that the government's focus was on improving primary health services in the state. He said that it was a bitter truth that the doctors were not interested in giving their services in the hills despite the state government giving the best pay package to them. He said that the government was giving best health services in 36 hospitals through tele medicine and tele radiology and was upgrading the health facilities of the hospitals. He said that government has envisioned to provide health services to people within a radius of every 10 kilometers. He said that people can give their suggestions via Toll free number 1905. He said that 1141 doctors have been appointed in the state so far.

In addition to this, 450 ANMO have been recruited and 500 hundred would join in soon. He said that every district Hospital will be equipped with ICU unit. He said that the work under 'Char Dham yatra' All weather road project, Karanpraya-Rishikesh Railway line project and connecting 27 centers by air route was going on with speed with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that 13 new destination would be developed for promoting tourism in the state.He said that 6 associate professors have been appointed in the medical college and others appointment will be made soon.He said that the demand of two ambulance, residence for doctors and hostel will be fulfilled along with the work of creating 200 bed ward at the hospital. He said that ASHA workers are being provided accidental insurance worth Rs 2 lakh by the state government. After giving training and equipment to ASHA workers, he hoped that children suffering from mal nutrition would be provided nutritional food by ASHA workers. He said that the government will establish digital lab for the cancer and heart related patients in the coming months. He presented appointment letter to the radiologist Dr. A.B. Aroni on the occasion. The Chief Minister said that the intermediate pass candidates in science and art subjects who are 28 years of age can apply for the post of forest guards in the state. He presented cheques worth Rs 25000 each to two ASHA workers via chief medical officer on the occasion. Asha worker Nanda Chamoli from Khirsu Block received first prize and along with cheque of Rs 5000 thousand and shawl and citation for her service, Madhu Devi from Kot block received second prize and cheque worth Rs 3000 and Kanti Devi from Akeshwari received third prize and cheque worth Rs 1000.

ASHA facilitator , Sangeeta Devi from Khirsu Block received first prize and cheque worth Rs 5000, Pinki Rawat from Parsundu Khal received second prize, and three cheques worth Rs 5000 and third prize was given to Rajni Devi with a cheque worth Rs 5000. Block coordinator Anita Kukreti received cheque worth Rs 5000. State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and Minister Higher Education Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat demanded the construction of road from Panchpeepal to Marine drive. Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat MLA Pauri Mukesh Koli, MLA Lansdowne Daleep Rawat, MLA Yamkeshwar Ritu Kahnduri, MLA Devprayag Vinod Kandari, Kedarnath MLA Surendra Singh Negi, Rajpur road MLA Khajan Das, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash, secretary, health Nitish Jha, Principal Vir Chandra Singh Garhwali Ayurvedic Shodh Sansthan Dr CMS Rawat, DM Pauri Sushil Kumar, DM Tehri Sonika, SSP Pauri J.R. Joshi, SP Tehri Vimla Gunjyal, ADM Pauri R.S. Sharma, SDM Sadar K.S. Negi, SDM Shrinagar M.D. Joshi, Tehsildar Sunil Raj, chief medical officer Dr R.S. Rana, CE PWD Om Prakash, EE PWD Srinagar Suresh Tomar and BJP leaders and workers were present in large numbers.