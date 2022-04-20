CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Allots Rs 110 Crores For Self Employment For Migrant Youths

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has allotted the sum of Rs 110 crores to the District Magistrates of the 13 districts of the state for providing opportunities of self employment to the youths of Uttarakhand that have returned from other states due to the Coronavirus situation. The CM has said that the state government is helping the migrant Uttarkahandis that have returned to Uttarakhand in all possible ways. He said that the Chief Minister's Self Employment Scheme has been initiated to provide employment to such youths. The self employment schemes being run by various other departments have also been linked with the CM's scheme, he informed.

