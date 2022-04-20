CM Trivendra Rawat To Participate As Chief Guest In ITBP Show On 27 March

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat will participate as chief guest at a Tattoo Show titled 'Himalaya ke Veer-2018' function of Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) Force on 27th March at 4:40 p.m. with an aim to increase the morale of brave hearts at Police Line in Dehradun.

ITBP officials informed that through this patriotic and cultural program ITBP will show its determination, strength and high level of professional commitment. In this grand event, a smart parade of different groups, motorbike acrobatics by 'Himveer' Daredevils, women's pipe bands and brass bands will perform. In addition, the cultural style of all states, where ITBP is deployed, will also be presented in an attractive way; in which Yak dance, Ladakh Jabaro dance, Kinnori Nati, Shimla Nati, Kumauni dance, Bedu Paco dance, Lapcha dance, Bihu dance, Bamboo dance and Gala dances will be prominent. Apart from this, women rifle drill, silent drill and yoga will be performed.

The main purpose of this event is to encourage the feeling of patriotism among youth of the country, and to attract them towards paramilitary forces. This program is being organized on the initiative of Director General ITBP- R.K. Pachnanda.