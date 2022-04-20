CM Trivendra Instructs For Imposing Lockdown With Strictness

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has taken a strict stand on and instructed officials to ensure that the lock down is implemented strictly. He has instructed for ensuring the supply of essential commodities to the people without any hassles.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is keeping a close watch on the lockdown situation in various parts of the state. He has assured the people that there would be no dearth of essential commodities during the lockdown period. He has appealed to the people to remain at home and implement social distancing.

The Chief Minister took details from DIG Arun Mohan Joshi and DM Dehradun Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava at the CM Residence on the matter on Thursday. He asked them to monitor the situation closely and take necessary steps.