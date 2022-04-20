CM Trivendar Singh Rawat Reiterates His Resolve To Make Uttarakhand Corruption Free

Dehradun: Utytarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat has reiterated his resolve to make the state corruption free. He has sought the cooperation of the people in eradicating corruption from the state. He said that institutionalized corruption has been checked to a large extent in the past one year of his government.

He said that it was the steps taken against corruption by his government that the corrupt are not only afraid but are even willing to part with their ill-gotten money. The Chief Minister also announced to set up model laboratories for cancer and heart patients. He said that all the accident prone spots on the roads in the state would be improved within coming one year. A total of 111 new ambulances for 108 ambulances service would be inducted by April end. He further said that the system of mobile food testing labs has been put in place and he flagged off these vehicles ,here today.

On the completion of one year in office, Chief Minister presented a report card on the works and achievements of his government done for the state at a state level function held at parade ground here on Sunday. He presented the model of good governance of his government on the occasion. During his 20 minute speech, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat strongly reiterated his resolve to crack down on corruption. He also gave information about the work done by his government in the fields of women empowerment, medical, health, law and order, Information technology, water conservation, power, education, cleanliness and social welfare sectors. He also shared his vision regarding the overall development of the state. He also released the child sex ration survey conducted in the rural areas of the state on the occasion.

He said that he had promised the people to make Uttarakhand ,a developed, transparent and corruption free state and the results have started coming. He claimed that in comparison to last five years, the incidents of murder, dacoity, crime and death have shown a downward trend in the last one year and the police was able to effectively control crime in the state. He said that to eradicate compulsive corruption in the police force and for speedy and timely investigation of cases, police force has been given additional funds.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that he envisages a new Uttarakhand based on economic prudence and good governance. He said that migration is big problem and Migration Commision set up to tackle it has completed its' survey of all the villages and would be submitting its' report on April 15.

He said effective initiatives are being taken to take the welfare scheme in health, education, roads, power, tourism, agriculture, horticulture and cooperative employment to the village level. He said all the Municipal Corporations and Civic bodies have been declared as 'Open Defecation Free' and Uttarakhand has become the first state to become completely 'Open Defecation Free'.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said with an aim to solve the problems of general public on time and for transparency in the working of the government, the CM Dash board, bio-metric attendance, Samadhan portal, Right to service and other public utility services have been clubbed. He said that it was the result of economic discipline that power has earned Rs.180 crore while the transport department has clocked Rs. 150 crore. With the introduction of new mining policy, there has been an increase of 28 per cent revenue from mining in the past one year. He said that farmers are being provided loans of one lakh rupees on only two per cent interest.

Union Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta, Pauri Garhwal MP and former Chief Minister B.C. Khanduri, Nainital MP and former Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Tehri MP Mala Raj Luxmi Shah, BJP state President Ajay Bhatt, in their respective speeches praised the working of the state government in the past one year.

Farm Machinery Bank-

Agriculture department distributed cheques to Balwant Singh, Pauri Garhwal from 'Jai Dhontiyal Devta Yantrikaran' and Govind Singh Rana from Dogi Utpadak Swayat Sahkaari Samiti for Farm Machinery Bank.

Cheap loans distribution

Rs 1.1 lakh were distributed to the beneficiaries for milk producers under 'Deendayal Upadhyaya Kisan Kalyan Yojna'. Under this scheme Jaipal from Chudiyala Sahkari Samiti and Inder received cheques of Rs 1.1 lakhs for milk production. In addition to this Pramod Kumar from Herbertpur Sahkaari samiti Ltd and Sunita also received cheques worth Rs 1.1 Lakh.

K-Yan machine for model schools

The government has decided to introduce smart classes in the government schools and develop them as model school and under this scheme. Chief minster distributed K-Yan projector to the principals of government inter college Bageshwar and Deval in Chamoli district.

Gas connection distribution

Under Ujwala scheme Jamna Devi and Parvati Devi were provided free of cost gas connection.

Stand up scheme

Stand up scheme has been introduces with an objective to develop industries and provide employment to the youth in the state. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat distributed Rs 40 lakh to Gagandeep Kaur and Rs. 11 Lakh to Babita under the scheme.

Appointment letters to the doctors

A total of 369 doctors were provided appointment letters during the function by the Chief Minister. Dr Shubankar Prateek Lal, Dr Sonam Singh, Dr Ritka Chauhan, Dr Nitu Vishwakarma, Dr Abhishek Arya received the appointment letters from the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also met the newly appointed doctors and posed for group photograph.

Asha Workers Felicitated

A total of Rs 33 crore encouragement allowance of ASHA workers was released, which was pending since 2012 during the function. ASHA workers from Dehradun district which include Lalitesh Vishwakarma (Doiwala), Beena Nautiyal (Raipur), Ganga Bhandari (Sahaspur), Sandhya Kunwar (Vikasnagar), Sunita (Kalsi), and Shallu (Chakrata) were given cheque of ASHA encouragement allowance. The first prize was bagged by Roshni Rana (Dehradun), Pushpa (Haridwar), and Laxmi (Tehri) and were given a cash prize of Rs 5000 each to them, while second prize was conferred upon Sheela Chauhan (Dehradun), Mumtaz (Haridwar), and Darva Devi (Tehri) with Rs 3000 each, and third prize winners include Munesh Kumari (Dehradun), Amrita (Haridwar), and Babli (Tehri) who were given cash prize of Rs 1000 each. Around 2500 ASHA workers participated in the function.

Dairy Sanghs Encouraged

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra distributed dairy cost encouragement cash to Dairy Committee, Chidarwala, and Harchandpur Dairy Committee. Additionally, Salevani Dairy Committee was given a cheque as per the Secretary's encouragement cash award. Around 5000 representatives from dairy sanghs participated in the function.

ODF Nagar Nikays felicitated

All civic bodies of the state have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF). Nagar Panchyat (Herbettpur) chairman Beena Sharma, Nagar Pallika Parishad (Mussoorie) chairman Manmohan Mall and Nagar Nigam (Rudrapur) Mayor Soni Koli were felicitated according to the cleanliness survey conducted by the government. Chief Minister met and congratulated them.

E-rickshaw and Saubhagya scheme

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat distributed e-rickshaw to Geeta Kaur and Kishori from Dehradun under e-rickshaw scheme. Under 'Saubhagya' scheme, 'Saubhagya' electricity connection was given to Kunti Devi, and Shambhu Prasad Seth.

Cabinet Ministers Prakash Pant, Madan Kaushik, Arvind Pandey, Subodh Uniyal, and Yashpal Arya, Minister of State Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, and Rekha Arya, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, DGP Anil Kumar Raturi, MLAs and others were present during the function.