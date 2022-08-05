CM to preside over Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapana Ke 75 Varsh function at Solan on Aug 8

Solan (The Hawk): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur would preside over 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapana Ke 75 Varsh' function being organised at Subathu in Kasauli Assembly and Solan Assembly Constituency in district Solan on 8th August, 2022.

This was informed by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal while reviewing the preparedness for the event. He directed the District administration to make all out effort for success of the event

The Minister asked the authorities to ensure proper arrangements to facilitate the beneficiaries present during the event. He asked to make proper transportation facilities for the beneficiaries. He also directed to ensure proper traffic management around the venue to avoid inconvenience to general public.

The Health Minister also visited the venue of the event.

Deputy Commissioner Kritika Kulhari assured that appropriate arrangements would be made with all out efforts to make the event successful. She further directed the officers of the line department to make timely arrangements for the event.

APMC Solan, Chairman, Sanjeev Kashyap, SDM Solan Vivek Sharma, SDM Kasauli Dhanveer Singh Thakur and other officers of line department were also present on this occasion.